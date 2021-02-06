Nigeria: Court Orders Closure of Popular Kano Cleric Nasir-Kabara's Mosque

6 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

A Chief Magistrates' Court sitting in Kano on Friday ordered the closure of a mosque belong to a popular cleric, Nasir-Kabara'.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the state government had on Feb.4, banned Nasir-Kabara for inciteful preaching.

The order was given by Chief Magistrate, Mohammed Jibrin, in a suit No KA/06/2021.

Jibrin also ordered Nasir-Kabara to stop preaching and making unguarded utterances to cause breach of public peace.

"The mosque and Islamic Centre at the Filin Mushe of Nasir-Kabara, should with immediate effect be closed pending the outcome of an investigation being conducted by the police and other security agencies"

"The authorities and all security agencies in the state should take drastic and appropriate measures against anybody who indulges in preaching and utterances that are calculated to cause breach of public peace.

"The authorities and all security agencies shall ensure that this order is strictly complied with"

The court also ordered all media organisations to stop broadcasting the preaching and unguarded utterances by the cleric pending the outcome of the investigation

Earlier, Mr Wada. A ,Wada, from the office of the Kano State Attorney-General in an oral exparte application, prayed the court to close the mosque of the cleric, Islamic centre and stop him from further preaching in the state. (NAN)

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why I Was Forced to Flee Uganda - Feminist Activist Stella Nyanzi
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.