Kenya: Diamond's Relief As Govt Pardons Wasafi TV

7 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Tanzania's Wasafi TV, which is owned by renowned singer Diamond Platnumz, will resume broadcasting from March 1, 2021.

The move comes after the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) reviewed penalties it slapped on the channel.

TCRA acting director Johannes Kalungule banned the entertainment channel for six months on January 1 after airing singer Gigy Money dancing at the Tumewasha festival while scantily dressed.

In a statement, the regulatory authority announced that Wasafi TV's 6-month ban for 'violating broadcast regulations' will be lifted on February 28, 2021.

"TCRA has reviewed its earlier decision to ban Wasafi TV and therefore, it reduced the ban and it will be lifted," the statement by TCRA Director-General James Kilaba read in part.

However, if Wasafi fails to comply with reinstatement conditions, including a demand that they honour their terms of license, further action will be taken against the company.

"Wasafi TV will continue to serve the suspension until February 28, it is also directed to comply with the terms of the license to provide paid-for content services and if it fails, rejects, or defies this decision, further legal and regulatory action will be taken against the station," Kilaba warned.

Following the announcement, the bongo star said he remains optimistic despite the challenges his station continues to face.

"God has given you an opportunity to give your peers a platform where they can further develop themselves... So it is not everyone who you give an opportunity will thrive. Don't lose hope... Accept it and continue supporting, loving and respecting them," said Diamond.

