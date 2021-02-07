Angola: Casa-Ce President Resigns

5 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The president of the opposition Convergência Ampla de Salvação de Angola - Coligação Eleitoral (CASA-CE), André Mendes de Carvalho, Friday resigned as president of the political formation.

The position was made known by himself at a press conference, in which he justified that the resignation resulted from the request made in a letter by four of the six parties that make up the coalition.

According to the Angolan Majority Free Alliance Party (PALMA), the Angolan National Salvation Party (PNSA), the Angolan Pacific Party (PPA) and the Democratic Party for the Progress of the Angolan National Alliance (PDP-ANA) were the parties that requested its departure from the presidency of the coalition.

He explained that he remained active until the end of his mandate as a member of parliament and said that he was leaving the presidency with a sense of duty fulfilled.

The politician considered that the attitude of the four parties was hasty.

André Mendes de Carvalho had been president of CASA-CE since 2019, replacing Abel Chivukuvuku.

