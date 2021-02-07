Angola: Petro De Luanda Ranked 3rd in Victorino Cunha Tournament

Luanda — The team of Petro de Luanda ended up the Victorino Cunha Basketball Tournament in the 3rd position after beating 1º de Agosto 93-86, last Friday.

At the break time, the clubs were drawn at 45 points after an equally balanced first quarter (21-21).

However, Petro de Luanda displayed their experience in the complementary step and did not have many problems to overcome the opponent.

The squad which is coached by the Brazilian José Neto ended up in the 3rd period ahead of the scoreboard (67-63) and in the last quarter was managing the advantage.

The final of the tournament took place at 17h00 between Interclube and Vila Clotilde in the Victorino Cunha pavilion that was also the stage of the race between Petro de Luanda and 1º de Agosto.

