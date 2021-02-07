Angolan Embassy Unveils 4 De Fevereiro Exhibition

5 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lisbon — The Embassy of Angola to Portugal inaugurated last Thursday on its web page a virtual photo exhibition on the celebration of the 4 de Fevereiro, date of the beginning of the Armed Struggle for National Liberation.

Entitled "4 de Fevereiro a Mark of Our History" the displays shows defining moments of the journey that driven Angola from 1961 to the proclamation of the National Independence on 11 November 1975.

This exhibition that is to preserve and honor in a simple way the memory of the Angolan Homeland heroes is accompanied by a message of the Ambassador of Angola in Portugal Carlos Alberto Fonseca.

In a message the diplomat highlights the transcendent historic significant made by nationalists in the beginning and in the context of the armed struggle with wider range of the Portuguese colonies in Africa whose wars contributed to stimulate as well the collapse of the dictatorship and the colonialist system then in force.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency.

