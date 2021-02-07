Kenya: Muguna Keen to Continue Unbeaten Record Against AFC in Mashemeji Derby

Nairobi — Kenneth Muguna has not lost to AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby since he joined the record Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions in 2016 and ahead of Sunday afternoon's meeting, the creative midfielder is keen to hold on to this important piece of history.

Muguna has been one of Gor's standout performers this season and his two goals and six assists so far have placed the reigning champions on the recovery path after a slow start to the season.

But in their most important fixture of the calendar, Muguna knows a win will be sweeter; not just the three points but the bragging rights that tag along with it.

"I would like to keep that (unbeaten) record clean because so far I have never list to AFC Leopards. I wish that record continues. I don't know much about them because I have not watched most of their games, but what I do know is that they are a good team and we are ready for them because we are a good team too," Muguna added.

Gor started the season slow, but have step by step picked their feet back and winning twice in a row has breathed some sense of belief into the team.

He says the team comes into the game beaming with motivation after the back to back wins over Zoo Kericho and away to Bandari and believes they are looking sharp and hungry for another piece of victory.

"Everyone is motivated towards that match and I have confidence we will come out victorious. Winning brings confidence to the group, but we are not relying on past matches. Those are now gone and we have a big task ahead of us, which needs us to work hard to get results,"

Though he admits it will be different without fans, Muguna says they will work hard to win for their ever present 12th man.

"The atmosphere will be different but this is a job and we have to do it no matter whether fans are there or not. The players know the importance of this match and we will have to represent the fans on the pitch and get victory for them. I urge them to stay away if they will not be allowed in the stadium and we will get a good result on the day," said the skipper.