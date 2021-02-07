Somalia: 2 Killed, 5 Injured in 2 Separate Attacks in Somalia

One person was killed and three others wounded on Saturday night following an explosive device attached to a bulletproof vehicle.

The incident took place in KM4 near the recently attacked Afric hotel which left 11 people dead near the airport in Mogadishu.

According to witnesses, the victims were passersby and an auto-rickshaw driver.

Elsewhere, one person was killed and two others wounded after a hand grenade was hurled at the house of the custodial police Commander on Saturday night in Baidoa in Galmudug state.

According to a witness who spoke to Radio Dalsan, the target was custodial police Commander General Mahad Abdirahman Adan who was at the time of the attack in Mogadishu.

A resident at the scene said that the hand grenades were thrown at the Commander's house by unidentified people who immediately disappeared.

"Two masked men hurled the hand grenade at the place and was followed by heavy gunfire by the security forces," said the witness.

No group has claimed responsibilities for both attacks but Al-Shabaab which is linked to AlQaeda has carried out similar attacks in the past targeting government officials, security forces and sometimes civilians.

Security forces started search operation but nobody has arrested for the attack yet.

Al-Shabaab militants in the past weeks stepped up attacks in the country as political leaders are stalemate over the electoral processes.