Uganda: Policeman Shoots Neighbor Dead Over Woman

7 February 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Patrick Ebong

A police officer on Saturday morning shot dead- his civilian neighbor arriving from suspicion that the deceased has been straying with the latter's wife.

Police constable George Omara who is attached to Lira Central Police station is alleged to have shot Muhammad Hassan Ogwal, 38, on the head killing him instantly inside his house, and also shot his wife Betty Akao, 28, (Mr Omara's) on the waist leaving her with injuries.

The incident happened at around midnight on at Tekulu cell, Teso A ward, Lira City West Division.

The police officer later asked a 'boda-boda' rider to take the Akao for treatment at Lira Regional Referral Hospital where she is admitted.

He later abandoned his gun at the scene and escaped and was still at large by press time. Ogwal's body was taken to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem.

According to police spokesperson for North Kyoga Mr James Ekaju, the policeman had all along been suspecting Mr Ogwal of having a love affair with his wife and he had refused to heed to several warnings to leave the wife alone.

"At around midnight last night, Mr Omara- a police officer attached to Lira CPS, picked a quarrel with his wife Betty Akao whom he accused of having a love affair their neighbor Mr Ogwal. When they started fighting inside their house, she ran to Mr Ogwal's house," Mr Ekaju told Daily Monitor on Saturday afternoon.

He said Mr Omara picked a knife and followed his wife who had entered inside Mr Ogwal's house where fighting ensued between the trio.

"When Mr Omara was overpowered, he went back to his house and returned with his gun and shot Mr Ogwal three bullets on the head killing him instantly before shooting his wife on the waist," Mr Ekaju explained.

He said police recovered a gun at the scene and a murder charge has been preferred against the suspect.

Meanwhile, police in Kole district has arrested a 30 year old man on allegation of killing his father. Kirino Okello is alleged to have killed his father Christopher Onyinge three years ago then he went into hiding.

It is said that the suspect poisoned his father with food following a family dispute over land.

Police spokesman Mr Ekaju said Okello was arrested on Friday and is being held at Kole CPS.

"After his father's death he took off and ran away. Police kept on searching for him for over three years. He was spotted by locals who identified him and alerted police," he said.

