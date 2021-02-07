Nigeria: I Killed My Wife, Son, After Overdose of Indian Hemp, Says Suspect

A 28-year-old man, Chukwuemeka Obijofa of Ofufe Nza village in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, reported to have killed his wife and son with a shovel last week Tuesday, has said he took the action after taking an overdose of Indian hemp.

The suspect, who spoke to journalists in Awka, when he was paraded by the spokesman of Anambra State Police Command, CSP Haruna Mohammed, on Saturday along other suspects, said that he never knew what came over him after taken Indian when he had a quarrel with the wife.

He said that he only knew about the killing of his wife and son when he opened his eyes at the police station.

"When I came back to the house to give my wife money to buy some food items because I did not drop enough money for them when I was going out in the morning. When I came back in the afternoon, I saw my wife with two men who were not known to me.

"I became so angry and pained because I so much loved and trusted her. She tried to explain to me, but I went to somewhere to take my Indian hemp to calm myself down.

"But after taking some overdose, surprisingly, I found out that I became worse and lost my senses and control.

"I could not control myself any longer.

I believed that extraordinary spirit entered me and I could not help it.

"I could not believe that I did that to a woman I loved so much. I believed she was the only thing I had in life.

"I only came back to my senses when I opened my eye in the police station.

"I believed that what killed my wife and son was the demon inside me and not me.

" Honestly, I felt totally lost and I wished that situation could be reversed in my life," he said .

According to him, they were married for five years after six years of dating.

'I was ordained'

"I know I committed a crime, which I did not do with my clear eyes. I was ordained an evangelist in 2012, then I was doing well but when I begin to fall out of grace, my pastor told me about the consequences.

"He told me that time was coming when I will suffer for my evil action and that God does not want me to suffer. I cannot believe him until now," he said.

He called on everybody who wanted to live a good life to desist from taking hard drugs and Indian hemp 'because they can only destroy.'

"Let's stay away from drugs and Indian hemp; it is bad. It doesn't kill a man but it invokes evil spirit in a man's life.

"Whenever you take it, you will know that evil spirit has been introduced into your system, which does not belong to you as a person.

"Please let everybody stay away from drugs. I want to go back to my God, if I have the second chance " he said.