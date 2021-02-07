Ethiopia: State Minister Tsion Teklu Discusses With Russian Investment Mission

7 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

After receiving a delegation of Russian investors from St. Petersburg city at her office today this week State Minister Tsion Teklu has made meaningful discussion with them.

According to MoFA, State Minister Tsion thanked the investors for making Ethiopia an investment destination and said this was a good gesture to cement the already strong relationship that exists between Ethiopia and Russia.

While their speaking at length about the favorable conditions for investment in Ethiopia the State Minister underscored that the government would provide all necessary support to ensure that the Russian investors are successful in the sectors they decided to involve in.

The head of the delegation, Mark Ruslan, on his part, said he was delighted with the warm welcome accorded to the Russian delegation by several government institutions in Ethiopia.

He further said his delegation had fruitful discussions with the Minister of Mines and Petroleum, the Minister of Trade and Industry, the Minister of Urban Development and Construction, Ethiopia's Investment Commission, and the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectorial Associations.

The delegation has decided to invest in three different projects, he said and has already agreed to work with sectors that work on Energy, Innovation, and Trade. According to Mr. Ruslan, the investment group will start operations in Ethiopia in the next three months.

The group has business engagements in various countries, and it is actively involved in the tourism sector in Djibouti, it was learnt.

