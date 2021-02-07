Nigeria: Ekiyor Begs Okowa to Include Ijaw in University Upgrade

7 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

A former national president, Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, and Niger-Delta activist, Dr Chris Ekiyor, has implored Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to revisit his plan to upgrade some academic institutions in parts of the state to university status by including Ijaw in the initiative.

Dr. Ekiyor, a one-time Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in the state told Vanguard: "Including Ijaw in the plan will give the ethnic race a sense of belonging and afford the people opportunity to be educated."

His words: "I join my voice with those demanding that Ijaw be considered for one of the proposed universities and I make particular reference to the Polytechnic in Burutu which can be upgraded like others ."

"While I commend Governor Okowa for the initiative, I take with mix feelings the news that of all the schools being upgraded to university, none is located in ijaw area of the state. This action does not equate to the contributory roles the ijaw territory play in terms of oil and gas generated revenue and voting strength.

"Most secondary schools in Ijaw areas are also in a state of disrepair and need urgent government intervention. The governor should in a bid to balance things approve the inclusion of Burutu Polytechnic for upgrade to University and site another Polytechnic at Bomadi or Patani, as we are completely left out in the mega infrastructure drive of the Okowa -led government.

"This is also an indictment on the Ijaw political leadership in the state. We have to double up in our negotiation skill and ensure that ljaws get what is due them. That is the essence of ljaw coalition in the Delta politics, unfortunately such coalition only exist to seize power after which we stop meeting to strategise for the ijaw benefit," he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.