Ethiopian to Serve Only Organic Meals for Passengers

7 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

Ethiopian Airlines announced that it has finalized its preparation to serve only organic food for passengers starting from February13, 2021.

In a press conference yesterday , the airlines said the measure is helpful to promote indigenous Ethiopian farmers' products that Ethiopian Airline uses for on board services while providing all enhanced nutritional, healthy and sensorial quality meal for its passengers.

Furthermore, it will play a vital role in promoting the products harvested in Ethiopia with organic farming systems thus increasing the demand in the international market through building the brand "Organic grown in Ethiopia."

The source disclosed that in collaboration with registered and legal suppliers the airlines has been working to create opportunities for farmers in availing their products to customers in Europe, USA and Middle East countries. Hence, the Ethiopian airlines has been working in collaborate with Meki Batu Fruit and Vegetable Growers Cooperative to source organic agricultural products for its passengers.

At the event, it was noted that the initiative will also enable Ethiopian to unlock the potential of serving organic products maintaining the nutritional and organoleptic quality of the meals from its modern in- flight catering.

It was learnt that the meals are made from only organic products in customized manner with international taste that is fully designed by Ethiopian well experienced Chefs without using pesticides, fertilizer and others in production process.

The Ethiopian herald February 7/2021

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.