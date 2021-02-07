Ethiopian to Serve Only Organic Meals for Passengers

Ethiopian Airlines announced that it has finalized its preparation to serve only organic food for passengers starting from February13, 2021.

In a press conference yesterday , the airlines said the measure is helpful to promote indigenous Ethiopian farmers' products that Ethiopian Airline uses for on board services while providing all enhanced nutritional, healthy and sensorial quality meal for its passengers.

Furthermore, it will play a vital role in promoting the products harvested in Ethiopia with organic farming systems thus increasing the demand in the international market through building the brand "Organic grown in Ethiopia."

The source disclosed that in collaboration with registered and legal suppliers the airlines has been working to create opportunities for farmers in availing their products to customers in Europe, USA and Middle East countries. Hence, the Ethiopian airlines has been working in collaborate with Meki Batu Fruit and Vegetable Growers Cooperative to source organic agricultural products for its passengers.

At the event, it was noted that the initiative will also enable Ethiopian to unlock the potential of serving organic products maintaining the nutritional and organoleptic quality of the meals from its modern in- flight catering.

It was learnt that the meals are made from only organic products in customized manner with international taste that is fully designed by Ethiopian well experienced Chefs without using pesticides, fertilizer and others in production process.

The Ethiopian herald February 7/2021