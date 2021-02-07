Ethiopia: Junta's Apologist Admits Overestimating Need for Humanitarian Aid in Tigray

7 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tewodros Kassa

The people in need of humanitarian assistance in Tigray state are over-estimated, International Crisis Group Ethiopia Senior Analyst William Davison said.

He recently told Al Jazeera English that

"I think the number of people in need of humanitarian aids must be inflated because that number is larger than Tigray's estimated number of population. Therefore, all the figures are said to be over-estimated."

The conflict is over in Tigray and the Federal government is handling aid distributions properly, he said.

If this figure is coming from the federal government and the Interim administration in Tigray, the international aid agencies will respond and alleviate the problem, he underscored.

The Ethiopian herald February 7/2021

