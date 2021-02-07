Nigeria: Covid-19 - NCDC Records 1,624 New Cases, 9 Fatalities

6 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,624 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 137,754.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the country has so far tested 1,302,410 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020, in the country.

The health agency also confirmed additional nine Coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,641 in the country.

Cases according to states

The NCDC said that the new infections were recorded in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to it, Lagos, Plateau, Osun, Akwa-Ibom and FCT recorded the highest number of infections with 535, 183, 98, 85, and 83 cases, respectively.

Amongst other states with new cases were: Ondo-77; Nasarawa-72; Edo-69; Oyo-63; Rivers-52; Taraba-48; Ogun-44; Borno-31; Kwara-31; Ekiti-30; Benue-25; Kano-21; Niger-21; Kaduna-18; Abia-15; Delta-10; Bayelsa-seven and Zamfara-six.

Recoveries recorded

The NCDC also disclosed that over 1,190 people were successfully treated, recovered from the disease and discharged on Friday, raising the total number of recoveries to 111,639 in the last 24 hours in the country.

The health agency added that those discharged on Friday included 831 community recoveries in Lagos State and 85 in Kaduna State, managed in line with its guidelines.

It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.