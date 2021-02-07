Somalia: Police Tighten Security After Blasts in Mogadishu

7 February 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

At least one civilian was killed in Somalia on Saturday and three others wounded when a roadside bomb exploded near an intersection in the capital Mogadishu, according to an official.

The blast targeted a bulletproof vehicle near Afrik Hotel, police official Abdifatah Hassan, told Anadolu Agency by phone. Last week, 10 people were killed and 20 others wounded by another attack at the hotel carried out by the Al Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militant group.

The victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment by paramedics who reached the crime scene, added Hassan.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.