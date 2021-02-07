Nigeria Lists Conditions MSMEs Must Meet to Enjoy New Support

7 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

This programme is designed to help boost the growth of 100,000 MSMEs spread across the states.

A new programme by the Nigerian government to support 100,000 small and medium businesses will commence on February 9.

The federal government announced that the registration for the Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus scheme (GOS) and the general micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) grant will commence on February 9.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the project delivery office of the scheme on its Twitter page, Thursday.

UPDATE: Public Announcement on the Commencement of the Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus Scheme and the MSME Grant.

The registration of this scheme is absolutely FREE.#SurvivalFundNG #GuaranteedOfftake

Rt and Follow us.#lautech #olosho |Gmail |Kano| sharia| southerners |Bandits. pic.twitter.com/G95cbb0UIM

- MSME SurvivalFund_NG (@Survival_Fund) February 4, 2021

The steering committee of the scheme chaired by Mariam Katagum, minister of state for industry, trade and investment, said in the statement that the portal would be opened on February 9, 2021.

The Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus scheme is aimed at protecting and sustaining the incomes of vulnerable micro and small businesses by guaranteeing the offtake of their products.

According to the statement, a total of 100,000 MSMEs will benefit from the scheme.

Lagos will get 3,880; Kano, 3,280; Abia, 3,080; while the other states will each have 2,640 beneficiaries.

Similarly, it said, a one-off grant of N50,000 will be given to each qualified MSME as direct cash injection into their enterprise. This is designed to help boost the growth of 100,000 MSMEs spread across the states.

Companies making the following products are expected to benefit from the scheme: face mask, liquid soap, disinfectant, hand sanitiser and processed foods.

Qualification criteria

According to the statement, to qualify for the scheme, an applicant must be a Nigerian national, the business must be registered under Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) with at least a business name certificate, must have a bank verification number (BVN) and bank account number, must have at least two staff and must be ready to produce under National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) specifications.

In the statement, the committee warned Nigerians to beware of fraudsters as the registration is absolutely free.

For further details visit: www.survivalfund.gov.ng, the statement said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.