Ethiopia: Diaspora Launch Media Campaign to Counter Disinformation

Ethiopia Advocacy Network and Ethio- American Citizen's House of Federation launched today a media campaign titled 'Unity for Ethiopia' aimed at countering the intensified disinformation of TPLF activities about the current situation of the country.

Seyoum Assefa, the campaign's committee member, told local media that the disinformation campaign should be countered before it instigates violence.

Seyoum explained that TPLF sympathizers are using manipulated contents to give a false representation of the situation in Tigray State.

Noting that the Diaspora's Twitter campaign is intended to counter this misrepresentation of facts, Seyoum indicated that every Ethiopian has the responsibility to take part in the media campaign.

The organizers of the movement called on Ethiopians around the world to participate on the twitter campaign. Ethiopians need to meaningfully partake in the campaign regardless of ideological differences.

As to him, the campaign is an action plan set out in response to the call made by Premier Abiy (PhD) to Diaspora's active involvement in countering the misinformation and disinformation attempts of TPLF associates.

The campaign would help lessen the problems being observed in the country due to the propaganda, he noted.

The Ethiopian herald February 7/2021