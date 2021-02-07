Ethiopia: Diaspora Launch Media Campaign to Counter Disinformation

7 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Getahun Legesse

Ethiopia Advocacy Network and Ethio- American Citizen's House of Federation launched today a media campaign titled 'Unity for Ethiopia' aimed at countering the intensified disinformation of TPLF activities about the current situation of the country.

Seyoum Assefa, the campaign's committee member, told local media that the disinformation campaign should be countered before it instigates violence.

Seyoum explained that TPLF sympathizers are using manipulated contents to give a false representation of the situation in Tigray State.

Noting that the Diaspora's Twitter campaign is intended to counter this misrepresentation of facts, Seyoum indicated that every Ethiopian has the responsibility to take part in the media campaign.

The organizers of the movement called on Ethiopians around the world to participate on the twitter campaign. Ethiopians need to meaningfully partake in the campaign regardless of ideological differences.

As to him, the campaign is an action plan set out in response to the call made by Premier Abiy (PhD) to Diaspora's active involvement in countering the misinformation and disinformation attempts of TPLF associates.

The campaign would help lessen the problems being observed in the country due to the propaganda, he noted.

The Ethiopian herald February 7/2021

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.