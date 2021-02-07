Ethiopia: Major Diplomatic Activities Over the Week

7 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Following the reform, the government of Ethiopia has been working exhaustively in order to strength its diplomatic relationships across the globe. In recent times, these diplomatic engagements are mainly focused on the current situation in Tigray, the ongoing reform and the upcoming elections.

This week, the Premier and other diplomats have made various diplomatic discussions with different leaders and higher officials in the world. Here under are among the diplomatic activities that are taken place.

On his Facebook Prime Minister Abiy Ahimed noted that that he has made a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. Being thankful for Emmanuel Macron for good conversation on strengthening cooperation between Ethiopia and France, the premier stated that the president has agreed to support on addressing national and regional issues.

By the same token, Abiy has also made "good phone call with Chancellor Angela Merkel on national and regional issues, including COVID19 as well as strengthening development and economic cooperation between Ethiopia and Germany."

Similarly on his phone conversation with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on February 04, they emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Ethiopia bilateral relationship. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Ethiopia's reform agenda and "our support for upcoming national elections, regional peace and security, democracy and human rights, justice and accountability, and economic prosperity for all Ethiopians."

