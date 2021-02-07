Ethiopia: Researcher Calls On Ethiopians to Foil Hidden-Hand Enemies' Agendas

Ethiopians should stand in unison irrespective of religious and ethnic differences in a bid to foil the hidden -hand agendas of enemy quarters in relation to Ethio- Sudan border issues, said a Researcher.

Ethio-Arab Countries Relations Researcher Assistant Professor Adem Kamil said that in history, Sudan has never thought of Ethiopia's wellbeing, but Ethiopia has always been optimistic about its neighbors. "If one refers to documents written in Arabic language, they can understand the hidden agenda of Sudan against Ethiopia which is a clear signal for Ethiopia meticulously watch out regarding its relation."

Though there is a border dispute with Sudan, the Ethiopian government should not be pampered in war prior to well exploiting all diplomatic alternatives, he said.

Concerning the border issue, Ethiopia and Sudan have been making deliberations for the last 25 years. So, there is nothing pushing them to engage in border conflict. Sudan has assumed that Ethiopia lost much of its artillery and got weakened due to the war held with TPLF junta. After Sudan occupied Ethiopia's land, over 1,700 farmers were displaced from their villages, he added.

Many Sudanese recognized that Ethiopian has played a great role in helping them protect their country from being disintegrated like Libya, Syria and Yemen. "If we want to interfere in their internal affairs, we can do so, but it is not compulsory as we are neighboring countries that that have to strengthen cooperation in many respects."

The Conflict arises in Sudan Darfur again, the public rally held every other day, and the high rate of inflation, the ever increasing foreign debt will push Sudan to a difficult situation unless they are very careful, as the saying goes, "Those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones on others."

The border issue should be solved through intensive dialogue. Since the demarcation point set by colonial powers has not been accepted by Ethiopia, the two countries should solve border issues through dialogue.

Some Egyptians communicate with Sudan and toil on the way of relocating Sudanese to Benishangul Gumuz State of Ethiopia thereby impeding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Here, Sudan's move should not be seen positively.

Ethiopia has more than 2,000 peacekeeping forces operating as peace keeping missionaries in Africa, " If we want to engage in war, no doubt we can courageously end it. Sudan has now made diplomatic efforts in Africa, Europe and Gulf States so as to label Ethiopia as a liable state in their eyes. If Sudan is militarily empowered, it should regain the land taken by Egypt first."

As Sudan and Egypt have tried to isolate Ethiopians in ethnicity and religion, Ethiopians have to be careful from creating loopholes that are conducive to our strategic enemies to make their dream a reality. We have also to assign vibrant diplomats who can communicate effectively in Arabic. It is time to stand in unison.

"We have to wake up. GERD is ours, its issues should not be left solely to the government; rather is demands the combined effort of the over110 million people as it is the property of all that would bring citizens from the vicious circle of poverty."

Egypt is behind the border dispute between the two countries, he said adding that as Gulf countries have great respect Islam, they could not accept Egypt's diplomatic move.

"Arab countries will face food insecurity and water shortage after the era of COVID 19. If we are working hand in glove, we will sell one liter of water for a dollar."

What makes Sudan and Egypt bother the most is, if the dam comes into real being, investors who are invested in their countries turned faces to Ethiopia as the country would have ample and untapped resources. However, Ethiopia has the right to develop its resources, rent and sell, he added.

The Ethiopian herald February 7/2021