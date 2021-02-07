Egypt: Heikal - Sisi's Interview With 'Al-Hekaya' Program Answered a Lot of Citizens' Queries

7 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of State for Information Osama Heikal asserted that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's telephone interview with MBC anchor Amr Adeib in "Al Hekaya" TV program has revealed and clarified a lot of citizens' queries over the past phase.

In a statement released on Sunday, Heikal said Sisi's remarks have shown the strenuous efforts exerted by the state in the various fields to finalize several achievements in the shortest time possible.

Heikal pointed out that the president's remarks focused on the essential points of the state's strength which is the coherence among the state's fellow citizens.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

