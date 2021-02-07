Malawi: Pictorial - Veteran Journalist Felix Mponda Buried in an Emotional Ceremony

7 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

The body of veteran journalist, Felix Mponda, who succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday at Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital was buried in an emotional ceremony on Saturday morning at Nancholi, Blantyre.

Mponda, who once worked with MBC, Times Media Group was laid to rest with not more than 50 people due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In his eulogy, veteran journalist Don Napuwa, who once worked with the Ministry of Information described the late Mponda as a hardworking but humble journalist.

"The media fraternity has lost a dedicated journalist who was always inspiring the young and upcoming journalists. It is sad to be losing such talent because these are the people young journalists expect to tap knowledge from," said Napuwa.

A Roman Catholic, Mponda is survived by a wife and five children.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.