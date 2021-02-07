Malawi: Pictorial - Veteran Journalist Felix Mponda Buried in an Emotional Ceremony

The body of veteran journalist, Felix Mponda, who succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday at Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital was buried in an emotional ceremony on Saturday morning at Nancholi, Blantyre.

Mponda, who once worked with MBC, Times Media Group was laid to rest with not more than 50 people due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In his eulogy, veteran journalist Don Napuwa, who once worked with the Ministry of Information described the late Mponda as a hardworking but humble journalist.

"The media fraternity has lost a dedicated journalist who was always inspiring the young and upcoming journalists. It is sad to be losing such talent because these are the people young journalists expect to tap knowledge from," said Napuwa.

A Roman Catholic, Mponda is survived by a wife and five children.