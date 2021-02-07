Egypt: Statement By His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in the 34th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly

In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,

Dear Brother President Felix Tshisekedi, President of Brotherly Democratic Republic of Congo,

Your Excellencies, Majesties and Highnesses, Ladies and Gentlemen Kings and Heads of African States,

My Brother Moussa Faqih Mohamed, Chairperson of the AU Commission,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

First of all, I would like to congratulate His Excellency President Felix Tshisekedi, President of Brotherly Democratic Republic of Congo on his assumption of the presidency of the AU hoping him success in his duties during this difficult period that is full of various challenges. On top of which are the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic, the implementation of the undertakings of the Continental Free Trade Agreement along with completing negotiations about it, in addition to implementing the recommendations of the AU institutional, financial and administrative reform.

I also would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency Brother Cyril Ramaphosa and to brotherly South Africa for the genuine effort exerted over the past year towards enhancing the joint African work mechanisms. Furthermore, I would like to thank him for continuing to strengthen regional integration efforts through these unprecedented circumstances witnessed by our world today. I must also extend my thanks to my brother, Mr. Moussa Faqih, Chairperson of the AU Commission, for his wise leadership and his continuous efforts for the advancement of our African agenda and the implementation of its provisions and activities against the backdrop of challenges and difficulties. I also wish him success in his re-election for a second term of office as the Chairperson of the AU Commission

Your Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses,

African Kings and Heads of State and Government,

I would like to appreciate the steps taken during the last period in the institutional, financial and administrative reform process of the African Union. Furthermore, I would like to thank His Excellency President "Paul Kagame" for his appreciated efforts that aim at upgrading our deep-rooted organization and to the African Union Commission for the exerted efforts to implement the decisions of the African summits in this regard.

Egypt emphasizes the importance of relying on the Constitutive Act of the African Union; being the governing constitution of the member states as well as the Union Commission. We must take into consideration the full mandate of the member states over the reform process; it stresses on the importance of working with the new employment structure with the commitment to take into consideration the quotas and shares in jobs according to the principles of solidarity and the extent of the member states' contribution to the African Union budget.

Mr. President,

Thinking about continental integration is inseparably attached to regional one. The Continental Program for Infrastructure Development, including the ambitious projects such as the "Cairo-Cape Town" axis and the Mediterranean-Lake Victoria navigational linking line, represents the key cornerstone in achieving the aspired integration, and the main pillar for operating Continental Free Trade Area. Conceivably, we are pleased to co-share Egypt's pioneering experience in developing infrastructure projects with our African brethren as a tool to foster stability and development in Africa.

Furthermore, I reaffirm Egypt's full support for attaining the intended goals to promote AU and its institutions, supporting "Agenda 2063" and its first ten-year plan, as well as achieving the entitlements of "2021 theme"; Arts, Culture and Heritage.

In this context, I would like to emphasize the importance of protecting our African legacy and constructively fostering the African culture. Particularly, we are in the process of inaugurating many cultural, archaeological and museum projects, salient of which is the Grand Egyptian Museum, which will be the largest in the world.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

There is no doubt that the Corona pandemic represents a great challenge to our African continent; thus requiring further solidarity and unity between our peoples and our governments in order to control the spread of this virus and limit its dangerous repercussions on the lives and future of our peoples and our children.

While we value the role played by the Africa Centres for Disease control and Prevention, the African Fund to confront the Coronavirus and the African Vaccine Working Group, we welcome the call directed to Egypt to join this group, and we affirm our keenness to carry out our responsibilities in order to provide the vaccine to the countries of the continent.

Mr. President,

Before concluding my speech, I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to my brother His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, for his appreciated effort to reach a comprehensive, fair, balanced and binding agreement regarding the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam, and his personal involvement in these negotiations; thus reflecting his Excellency's keenness to uphold the common interests of the African countries and to seek solutions for the issues and crises facing our continent. From this standpoint, Egypt, with good intention and seriousness, has engaged in the African track, hoping to reach the desired agreement that takes into account the interests and rights of the parties concerned; a goal that will only be achieved if the political will of all parties is present.

As I affirm our keenness to resolve this issue through serious negotiations in a way that enhances security, stability and development in the region, I am confident in the ability of the African Union, under the leadership of President "Tshisekedi", to contribute to pushing forward our endeavors to reach a legally binding agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam before implementing the second phase of the filling process, taking into account the interests and concerns of the three countries.

Mr. President,

Let me conclude my speech with a hope that we'll have a recent true meeting after turning the page of the Corona Pandemic then we'll have to renew our face to face summits and our brotherly activities. This will help us continue our serious and sustained work so as to achieve the progress aspired by our African Continent and realize our aspirations and desired goals.

Thank you for listening ... and May the Peace and Mercy of Allah be upon you