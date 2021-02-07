Egypt: Solving Problem of Slums in Egypt Needs 3 to 4 Trillion Pounds - Sisi

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed that solving the problem of slums in Egypt needs 3 to 4 trillion pounds, blaming administrative and organizational corruption for the appearance of shanty areas across the country.

Speaking to MBC Masr's Al Hekaya Program late on Saturday 6/2/2021, the President said the State is capable of building one million apartments annually but the problem is that the State needs to provide housing units according to citizens' financial capabilities.

He added that demands on housing units range between 700,000 to one million annually.

He said the problem of slums is very big problem and everyone must join hands to control it, pointing out that providing funding to develop 4,500 villages nationwide at a cost of 500 billion pounds over 3 years is not the problem but the problem is the organizational and engineering procedure that will be done in each village to regulate the building process on scientific grounds.

There are from 100,000 to 200,000 building violations in Alexandria governorate alone, the President said, adding that the State cannot move the residents of these housing units without providing them with an alternative. This means we need one million alternative housing units at a cost of 400 billion pounds in Alexandria only.

The president said the state is trying hard to reduce the number of slums and provide appropriate housing within the coming years but the main challenge we are now facing is overpopulation.

President Sisi said in MBC Masr's Al Hekaya program late Saturday the State is facing up to unsafe slums and instead strives to provide safe housing units for citizens.

The president said the real challenge lies in the continued increase in population that the government and people should rally efforts to overcome.

The president noted that rapid population growth has a direct negative impact on key sectors development mainly the education, health, industry and agriculture sectors.

President Sisi stressed that the State places the aspect of maintaining the society's stability in consideration as it strides ahead with ceaseless construction and building efforts.

Concerning coronavirus vaccine, President Sisi said the most eligible categories will take the vaccine starting with medical staffers, patients suffering from chronic diseases and the elders "above 60" as they fall into highly-prioritized categories, adding that their number amounts to 30-35 million citizens, requiring 70 million doses.

As for the Libyan crisis, President Sisi noted that the situation in Libya is improving as Egypt is keen on supporting peace efforts in the oil crescent country.

Addressing the regional situation, the President said Egypt is keen on continued coordination with all Gulf and Arab states to work out solutions for all problems besetting Arab countries, highlighting Egypt's positive role in settling out regional disputes, with a view to promoting stability.

Regarding the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD), President Sisi said Egypt is adopting the negotiation path in this course, asserting commitment to negotiations that guarantee all Egypt's rights in this regard.

He also highlighted the State's drives pertaining to preserving water, including canals lining and treating water sewage ventures.

As for the expansion in building bridges, axes and road construction, the president said State efforts in this respect are meant to save time and spare citizens' fuel costs and effort.

"The State is endeavoring to ramp out various sectors including the education, health, agriculture, industry and transport sectors," said the president.