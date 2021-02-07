Egypt Reports 509 New Coronavirus Cases, 44 Deaths

The Health and Population Ministry said on Saturday 6/2/2021 that 509 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases to 169,106.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 44 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 9,604.

As many as 422 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 132,054 so far, the spokesperson said.