Egypt: Finance Ministry - Eased Measures for Importers to Join Aci System

7 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Finance Minister Mohamed Ma'eet has directed all measures be eased to encourage importers and owners of goods, as well as customs officials and foreign exporters, to join the Advanced Cargo Information (ACI) system, whose pilot testing will start on April 1 before it becomes obligatory on July 1.

The ACI will first be applied at maritime ports, to be implemented at airports and land terminals in a later stage, Ma'eet said in a statement Sunday.

The new system is meant to ease burdens on citizens through reduced customs-clearance time, and downed costs of goods and services on the local market, he explained.

The minister stressed the need to enhance awareness of importers and owners of goods, as well as foreign exporters, about mechanisms of registration on the new ACI system.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.