Egypt: Finance Ministry - Eased Measures for Importers to Join Aci System

Finance Minister Mohamed Ma'eet has directed all measures be eased to encourage importers and owners of goods, as well as customs officials and foreign exporters, to join the Advanced Cargo Information (ACI) system, whose pilot testing will start on April 1 before it becomes obligatory on July 1.

The ACI will first be applied at maritime ports, to be implemented at airports and land terminals in a later stage, Ma'eet said in a statement Sunday.

The new system is meant to ease burdens on citizens through reduced customs-clearance time, and downed costs of goods and services on the local market, he explained.

The minister stressed the need to enhance awareness of importers and owners of goods, as well as foreign exporters, about mechanisms of registration on the new ACI system.