Egypt: Irrigation Minister - Qualifying Workers Moving to Nac Tops Priorities of Ministry in Coming Phase

7 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati said qualifying the ministry staffers who will be moving to the new governmental premises in the New Administrative Capital tops priorities of the ministry in the coming phase.

The minister's remarks were made during a meeting held on Sunday with the ministry's executive leaders to follow up the measures pertaining to preparations for moving to the NAC.

He said intensive training courses and workshops are currently being held to hone the skills of the employees along with preparing the needed logistics for moving to the new ministry's headquarters.

Abdel Aati also reviewed the measures concerning digital transformation of the ministry's work through introducing new applications to follow up the investment projects, citizens' complains, transgressions on the River Nile course as well as modern irrigation techniques.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

