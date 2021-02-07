Tanzania: Woman Narrates Her Ordeal in the Hands of Local Leader

7 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Janeth Joseph

Moshi — Asha Rajabu, 28, a resident of Samanga Village in Marangu, Moshi District in Kilimanjaro Region has described her alleged ordeal in the hands of a local leader who accused her of delaying to close her bar business.

She has also claimed that following the ordeal, she suffered miscarriage of her two-month old pregnancy.

The chairman, Wilfredy Minja, is being held by the regional police force in connection with the alleged beating and assault inflicted upon the woman allegedly resulting in the miscarriage of the two-month pregnancy on January 24, this year.

Speaking to Mwananchi, the woman explained that for more than five years she has been struggling to fall pregnant without success and now that she was lucky only to suffer from this misfortune.

"It was on January 24, this year. It was past midnight when we were closing the bar, but two customers came in and asked to be served with food. I told the guard to just open for them so we could cook for them," she narrated.

She said she ordered the person in charge of the kitchen to prepare food for the two, after the food ready, the customers said they would not eat any more as time had gone.

"By then, neighbourhood home guards had surrounded my premise and they told me to hold on with my customers to wait for the chairman. I asked them to forgive me but they refused and demanded that I pay them Sh50,000 so my customers could be released," she narrated.

Because the chairman had not yet arrived they had to wait until around 2am.

"So when he arrived, he commanded me to undertake frog matching. One one hand, he had a stick and on the other a phone. I begged him to pardon me. He refused and kept on attacking me from 2am to 4am," she said.

"My stomach started hurting terribly. I have reported the matter to the police," she said.

However, the chairman has been arrested by the Kilimanjaro regional police, while the victim is receiving treatment at Kilema Hospital.

