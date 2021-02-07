Africa: Ethiopian Airlines Delivers Africa's First Covid Vaccines

The Ethiopian Airlines on Saturday announced that it has delivered the first Covid-19 vaccine shipment to Africa.

In a statement sent to the Nation, the award winning and largest airline in Africa said the vaccine delivery flight was made Saturday, February 6, 2021 from Beijing to N'Djamena via Addis Ababa.

"We are glad that we have launched the delivery of our mission-critical service with the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine," said Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam.

"We will be repeating the remarkable and globally recognised success in leading the fast delivery of PPE a few months ago with similar delivery speed, professional handling and maintaining the cold chain during the global vaccine distribution," he added.

Saturday's vaccine delivery to the African continent is part of the partnership agreement the Ethiopian Airlines signed with Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, the logistics arm of China's Alibaba Group, to launch a cold chain air freight for transporting temperature-controlled medicines.