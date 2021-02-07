Africa: Ethiopian Airlines Delivers Africa's First Covid Vaccines

Pixabay
...
7 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

The Ethiopian Airlines on Saturday announced that it has delivered the first Covid-19 vaccine shipment to Africa.

In a statement sent to the Nation, the award winning and largest airline in Africa said the vaccine delivery flight was made Saturday, February 6, 2021 from Beijing to N'Djamena via Addis Ababa.

"We are glad that we have launched the delivery of our mission-critical service with the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine," said Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam.

"We will be repeating the remarkable and globally recognised success in leading the fast delivery of PPE a few months ago with similar delivery speed, professional handling and maintaining the cold chain during the global vaccine distribution," he added.

Saturday's vaccine delivery to the African continent is part of the partnership agreement the Ethiopian Airlines signed with Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, the logistics arm of China's Alibaba Group, to launch a cold chain air freight for transporting temperature-controlled medicines.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.