Kenya: Rangers Coach Juma Rues Loss of Dependable Players

7 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Rangers coach Gerald Juma is bemoaning the exit of three key players ahead of the new Kenya Handball Federation National League season scheduled to kick off next month.

The three are goalkeeper Robin Andicus, who has linked up with General Service Unit, and utility player Billycliffe Wanjala and goalkeeper Duncan Kimtai who have both joined former champions Kenya Defence Forces.

Juma acknowledged that the departure of the trio has seriously depleted his squad and he must bolster the squad to stand any chance of surpassing their 2019 performance.

The Bungoma County outfit finished fifth in the 26-team league.

"We don't have depth and we need to go to the market and shop for players. Thankfully, we are from a region that produces good players and we hope we will get them to fill the gap left by the three.

"At the same time, I wish the three players well in their new assignment. It has never been my business to stand in the way of players who want out," said Juma, who also coaches Mbooni Boys High School, which made a maiden appearance at the East Africa Games in Tanzania in 2019.

At the same time, KDF coach Nickson Oyaro said they were keen to reclaim the title they last won in 2017.

Oyaro said they had played second fiddle to reigning champions, National Cereals and Produce Board and Black Mamba, for a while now and it was about time they turned tables.

"The two players we have acquired from Rangers, Wanjala and Kimtai, are good additional and we are glad to have their services.

"We started our training and although some players are a bit rusty -- blame it on the festive season and coronavirus pandemic, we will work on them accordingly to get match fit by the time the league begins," said Oyaro, a former national team player.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.