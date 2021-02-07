Kenya: Rangers Coach Juma Rues Loss of Dependable Players

Rangers coach Gerald Juma is bemoaning the exit of three key players ahead of the new Kenya Handball Federation National League season scheduled to kick off next month.

The three are goalkeeper Robin Andicus, who has linked up with General Service Unit, and utility player Billycliffe Wanjala and goalkeeper Duncan Kimtai who have both joined former champions Kenya Defence Forces.

Juma acknowledged that the departure of the trio has seriously depleted his squad and he must bolster the squad to stand any chance of surpassing their 2019 performance.

The Bungoma County outfit finished fifth in the 26-team league.

"We don't have depth and we need to go to the market and shop for players. Thankfully, we are from a region that produces good players and we hope we will get them to fill the gap left by the three.

"At the same time, I wish the three players well in their new assignment. It has never been my business to stand in the way of players who want out," said Juma, who also coaches Mbooni Boys High School, which made a maiden appearance at the East Africa Games in Tanzania in 2019.

At the same time, KDF coach Nickson Oyaro said they were keen to reclaim the title they last won in 2017.

Oyaro said they had played second fiddle to reigning champions, National Cereals and Produce Board and Black Mamba, for a while now and it was about time they turned tables.

"The two players we have acquired from Rangers, Wanjala and Kimtai, are good additional and we are glad to have their services.

"We started our training and although some players are a bit rusty -- blame it on the festive season and coronavirus pandemic, we will work on them accordingly to get match fit by the time the league begins," said Oyaro, a former national team player.