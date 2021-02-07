South Africa: Two Killed, Three Injured in Head-On Collision

Fochville — Two people have died and three have been injured, including a 6-year-old child, in a head-on collision between two light motor vehicles near the Kokosi turn off on the N12, Fochville last night.

ER24 paramedics arrived at 22:49 - GPG, the Traffic and Fire Departments and another private service were already on scene. One adult male who was still entrapped in one of the vehicles had already been declared dead-on-arrival by GPG. GPG also treated and transported another critical adult male patient who unfortunately later died due to his injuries.

The other private Emergency Medical Service on the scene treated and transported a 6-year-old child with unknown injuries and the mother who is believed not to have sustained any injuries. ER24 then treated a 16-year-old male and a male in his early 20s for moderate injuries and transported them through to Carletonville Hospital for further care.

The South African Police Services were also on the scene for further investigations.