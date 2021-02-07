Kenya: I Don't Oppose Building Bridges Initiative, Bring Us the Document, DP Ruto Says

Deputy President William Ruto Saturday ended his three-day tour of the Coast region with a message to the two Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) principals - President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga - to "give the people the document to read for themselves".

But while he was harsh in his criticism of the proponents of the proposed constitutional changes, Dr Ruto said he is not pushing for a No vote.

"I have not said I oppose BBI, but I am saying the people are asking questions, come give them answers. Bring them the copies and they will decide. They are not stupid, they will decide," he said.

During his entire visit of Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa counties, where he held at least eight meetings with local leaders and youth, he poked holes into the BBI programme without out-rightly asking the electorate to reject it at the referendum.

Provide copies

At his final meeting at Frere Town Grounds in Nyali, Mombasa Saturday, he asked those pushing for the BBI referendum to first provide copies of the report, whose contents he said ordinary people do not know.

He said for the longest time now, the BBI proponents, especially ODM leader Raila Odinga, have been using him as a punching bag by accusing him of campaigning against the BBI, yet wananchi are yet to read the document.

"Stop using me as an excuse," he said.

"Please bring copies to these people because they want to read and understand where and for whom is the Constitution being changed. These people do not want to be told what is in the report, they need to know."

35 per cent revenue

Dr Ruto questioned the provision of the 35 per cent revenue to counties as proposed in the BBI Bill, expressing doubt that the funds will be made available at a time when the national government is already finding it hard to provide the current 15 per cent.

"Counties have debts of about 100 per cent; where will 35 per cent come from if we cannot have the 15 per cent? The people want to know if 35 per cent will come to the counties why not do it now because the current Constitution allows it, as it says we can provide a minimum of 15 per cent -- which means it can be increased," he said.

The DP also poked holes into the recommendation to have more representatives in the National Assembly, which he said would burden the wananchi. He said the people want to know how they will benefit from having an additional 200 MPs proposed in the BBI Bill.

Creating positions

He reiterated his position that the BBI is about creating positions for a few leaders and how they will share power.

He noted that Kenya cannot be a place of discussions of sharing of power and positions only.

"As we talk about power and positions we must also talk about ordinary jobs for ordinary Kenyans. We must also talk about more resources and creating wealth for these people down here," he said.

He also criticised on the issue of dynasties versus hustlers narrative which he said his competitors are framing as a class war. The DP said there is not class war in the country, but a discussion about the poor which he said is currently taking shape.

He said now, in every political forums held by leaders, the conversation has been about wheelbarrow and the hustlers.

"I told you we will change the discussion in this country. It will not be about leaders and finally the discussion has changed. We are happy because every meeting is talking about the wheelbarrows and hustlers," said Dr Ruto.

The DP also launched a scathing attack on Mr Odinga and his Nasa leaders whom he said are waiting for endorsement from President Kenyatta. He said Mr Odinga and his brigade, who were together in Nasa coalition, are clueless leaders who do not know whether they are in opposition or in government.

amohamed@ke.nationmedia.com