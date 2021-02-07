Somalia: Over 10 Children Dead in Lower Shabelle Cholera Outbreak

7 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

More than 10 children have died from a suspected Cholera break out at an IDP in the outskirts of Marka district in Lower Shabelle region.

Fatuma Ismail who lives at the IDP camp told Dalsan TV they lack basic needs such as food, shelter and toilet.

"We are displaced from the villages near the Bufow Ba'ad. We need help," Fatuma an IDP told Dalsan TV.

"We are displaced and requesting humanitarian agencies to help us with water, food and build us toilets," Fatuma added.

The IDPs blame the deaths to poor sanitation in the camp.

They demanded the Southwest state to improve the condition of the camp which is home to hundreds displaced from over 40 villages.

They have also called upon the government, humanitarian agencies and the Somali people to take urgent measures in responding to the issue.

