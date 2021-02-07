Somalia: Inferno At Mogadishu's Peace Hotel

A fire broke out inside a container where vehicle spare parts were stored in Mogadishu's Peace Hotel on Saturday near the Aden Adde International Airport.

The Management said the fire was caused by welding torches and was contained immediately.

"A small incident involving fire inside the Peace Hotel today. It broke out inside a container where vehicle spare parts were stored as a result of welding torches," Basir Osman Peace Business Group CEO said.

"Fire was contained immediately, and there was no human casualty and damage to the buildings," he added.

No human casualties or property damage was incurred.

Peace hotel is just outside Aden Adde International Airport between the shores of the Indian Ocean and Mogadishu town centre.

The Hotel is frequented by foreigners and government officials.