Somalia: Inferno At Mogadishu's Peace Hotel

7 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A fire broke out inside a container where vehicle spare parts were stored in Mogadishu's Peace Hotel on Saturday near the Aden Adde International Airport.

The Management said the fire was caused by welding torches and was contained immediately.

"A small incident involving fire inside the Peace Hotel today. It broke out inside a container where vehicle spare parts were stored as a result of welding torches," Basir Osman Peace Business Group CEO said.

"Fire was contained immediately, and there was no human casualty and damage to the buildings," he added.

2 killed, 5 injured in 2 separate attacks in Somalia

Farmaajo Blames Foreign Interference In Collapsed Poll Talks

Farmaajo, Madobe Point Fingers At Each Other As Dhusamareb Polls Summit Collapses

No human casualties or property damage was incurred.

Peace hotel is just outside Aden Adde International Airport between the shores of the Indian Ocean and Mogadishu town centre.

The Hotel is frequented by foreigners and government officials.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.