Tunisia: Coronavirus - 1,064 More Infections and 63 Deaths Recorded On February 5

Tunis/Tunisia — 1,064 more infections with COVID-19 were reported on February 5, until 11 p.m. out of a total of 5,232 tests carried out, the Health Ministry stated Saturday evening in its daily report.

On the same day, 63 more fatalities were recorded taking the death toll to 7,162. A total of 216,176 confirmed cases including 172,885 recoveries, after the recovery of 1,742 patients were also registered.

The Health Ministry also said 1,869 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised, including 411 patients admitted to ICU and 150 put on ventillators in public and private health facilities. It added that 38 additional patients were admitted within 24 hours.