Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister Petronella Kagonye Arrested

Bill Oxford/Unsplash
Judge's gavel (file photo)
7 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Former Labour and Social Welfare Minister Petronella Kagonye has been arrested on allegations of fraud.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying Kagonye is in police custody on charges related to illegal parcelling out of state land.

Kagonye is also former Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Goromonzi South.

She runs a property development company Glorious Properties.

The former minister had on several occasions been fingered in many land grab scandals in Goromonzi and is believed to be owning six farms.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.