South Africa: Eskom Blackouts - Blame It On the Rain...

7 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O'regan

Despite Eskom's suspension of load shedding on Sunday, the power utility could not rule out another blackout as continued maintenance, increased demand and more rain pose a risk for more load shedding.

South Africans were given a reprieve from load shedding on Sunday but the lights could go out again as Eskom continues to implement maintenance and the rain that affected its coal supply is expected to continue.

The power utility announced that it would suspend load shedding from 8am on Sunday after sufficiently improving generation capacity.

On Friday, Eskom said it would be implementing Stage 2 load shedding through the weekend, after heavy rains in Mpumalanga and Limpopo affected the transfer of coal to units.

"Since Friday evening, Eskom teams returned four generation units to service at the Medupi Power Station as the coal constraints improved. Another two units also returned to service during the same period while the emergency generation reserves have sufficiently recovered," the power utility said in a statement on 7 February.

On Friday, the Lephalale area where Medupi and Matimba Power...

