Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Records Three More Deaths, 129 New Cases

The number of declared Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 101,819 as 129 more people were found positive following the analysis of 4,797 samples in the last 24 hours.

Eighty seven of the infections were recorded in Nairobi County, 12 in Uasin Gishu 12, 11 in Kiambu, four in Machakos and three in Kisumu.

Isiolo, Kajiado and Laikipia followed with two cases each while Bungoma, Kericho, Kilifi, Meru, Mombasa and Nyamira each had one new case.

69 male and 60 female, the youngest one year old and the oldest 81.

That number of samples raised the total number tested in Kenya since the first case in March 2020 to 1,214,742.

Three more deaths

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced three more deaths, raising the country's toll to 1,779.

CS Kagwe further reported the recovery of 59 more, 25 at various health facilities and the rest in the home-based care programme, raising the total to 84,361.

As of Sunday, he said, 391 had been hospitalised countrywide while 1,378 were being treated at home.

Thirty seven were in intensive care units, 15 of them on ventilatory support, 18 on supplemental oxygen and four under observation.

Another 13 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, all of them in general wards.