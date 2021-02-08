Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Records Three More Deaths, 129 New Cases

7 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The number of declared Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 101,819 as 129 more people were found positive following the analysis of 4,797 samples in the last 24 hours.

Eighty seven of the infections were recorded in Nairobi County, 12 in Uasin Gishu 12, 11 in Kiambu, four in Machakos and three in Kisumu.

Isiolo, Kajiado and Laikipia followed with two cases each while Bungoma, Kericho, Kilifi, Meru, Mombasa and Nyamira each had one new case.

69 male and 60 female, the youngest one year old and the oldest 81.

That number of samples raised the total number tested in Kenya since the first case in March 2020 to 1,214,742.

Three more deaths

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced three more deaths, raising the country's toll to 1,779.

CS Kagwe further reported the recovery of 59 more, 25 at various health facilities and the rest in the home-based care programme, raising the total to 84,361.

As of Sunday, he said, 391 had been hospitalised countrywide while 1,378 were being treated at home.

Thirty seven were in intensive care units, 15 of them on ventilatory support, 18 on supplemental oxygen and four under observation.

Another 13 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, all of them in general wards.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.