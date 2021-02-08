Kenya: Thousands Homeless After KRC's Night Demolitions in Kisumu

Close to 3,000 people were rendered homeless in Kibos, Kisumu County, following Friday night demolitions by the Kenya Railways Corporation.

Bulldozers flattened houses in an exercise aimed at reclaiming the corporation's parcel of land.

The chaotic eviction night characterised by tear gas saw the loss of property worth millions of shillings, including a mosque.

Residents, mostly members of the Nubian community, were left homeless.

Residents accused the authority of defying a court order and not giving them time to leave before embarking on the demolitions.

The members of the Nubian community have laid claim to the land they have inhabited for more than 80 years.

Robert Maira, one of the affected people, said their houses were demolished deep in the night yet the land ownership row is pending in court.

"It is sad that our aged parents and grandparents have been out in the cold since 2am on Friday. What do we do now and why is the government persecuting us?"

There were reports that a child died during the demolitions but it was unclear whether the death was connected to the exercise.

Possible resettlement

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga said Governor Anyang' Nyong'o has been engaging Kenya Railways on the resettlement of the evicted people.

"We have asked the corporation to give us time to resettle them because the evictions are favouring people in Muhoroni," said Mr Wanga.

While noting that it is inhumane for KRC to demolish houses at night, he asked the organisation to reach an agreement with the governor on the resettlement matter.

Mr Wanga said they will look for a piece of land for the resettlement and issue the people with title deeds.

MCA Kenneth Onyango said KRC should have been more compassionate as the people have lived on the land for eight decades.

"The corporation demolished a whole village leading to the death of a child. This is not what you do when the governor has already initiated talks with the corporation," said Mr Onyango.

He did not give more information about the death.

Ms Farida Salim, a member of the Kisumu City Board, asked KRC to treat those being evicted with dignity.

"I have seen women shed tears, children confused and men feeling very helpless. In everything that we do let us ensure humanity," said Ms Salim.

Sheikh Musa Ismail Hajjim, chair of the Kisumu Muslims Association, asked well-wishers to help those affected by making donations.

He regretted that those charged with the responsibility of protecting the law are going against court orders.