Rwanda Premier League - Top Rwandan Coaches Without Jobs

Although the Rwanda Premier League is currently suspended, some coaches might already be under pressure due to poor performance after just three match days.

Mukura Victory Sports was the first to sack their head coach after just two months.

The Huye-based club management has confirmed to be looking for a new head coach who will take charge of the club when the premier league resumes.

Like Mukura, other clubs, especially, those which had a poor beginning to the 2020-21 season, might any time sack their coaches so as to avoid an early slump to the season.

Times Sport looks at the top coaches who are out of contract.

Jimmy Mulisa

The former APR FC coach Jimmy Mulisa was recently linked to Gasogi following Andre Casa Mbungo's departure from the club to Kenyan premier League Bandari FC in January.

However, club president and proprietor Kakooza Nkuriza Charles (KNC) was quick to refute the reports that his club had considered hiring Mulisa adding that Alain Kirasa, who was an Assistant to Mbungo will continue as interim coach.

The club is reported to be struggling financially as a result of the Covid-19 impact on the owner's business. KNC emphasized that he will hire a coach who can fit within their financial capacity.

Mulisa has been without a job since he parted ways with APR FC in July 2019. Mukura VC is the latest club looking for a new head coach after sacking Frenchman Djilali Bahloul in January following poor performances in the opening games of the recently-suspended Rwanda Premier League.

Sosthene Habimana

The tactician was in charge of Amagaju FC last season, hoping to bring the team back to the premier league.

The club was however disqualified from the second division playoffs after 11 players in the club's squad tested positive for coronavirus.

The football governing body (FERWAFA)'s Executive Committee penalized the club for recklessness and violating preventive guidelines.

Habimana quit the club after their hopes of a premier league promotion were cut short by FERWAFA.

Abdu Bizimana

Abdu Bizimana is without a club since he failed to help Etoile de L'Est end their 21-year wait for a Premier League promotion last season.

The Eastern Province-based side targeted a spot into the premier league but their hopes were extinguished by Gorilla FC who beat them on penalties after a goalless draw.

Gorilla went on to win the second division title after Rutsiro FC in the final.

Hamis 'Kishi' Sogonya

The veteran coach has been out of a job since he was sacked by Kirehe FC in 2019 after he failed to keep the club in the Rwanda Premier League.

The experienced tactician assumed his first spell at the Nyakarambi-based side in September 2016 to boost the club's fortunes after earning premier league promotion.

His performance, however, didn't impress his employers and was eventually sacked.

He returned to the club in 2019 with a task to rescue them from relegation but failed again as the team got relegated.

Kishi started his coaching career in 1995 and has coached teams like Espoir, SC Kiyovu, Les Citadins (now AS Kigali), Police FC, Flash FC, Etincelles and Amagaju FC. He led Les Citadins to the Peace Cup title in 2001.