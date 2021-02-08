Rwanda: Mirafa Nizeyimana Joins Zanaco FC

8 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwandan international midfielder, Mirafa Nizeyimana on Saturday, February 6 signed a two-year contract with Zanaco FC, one of the top clubs in Zambia.

Zanaco Stars is reported to have agreed a fee of Rwf30 million ($30,000) with the 25-year-old Nizeyimana. Rayon Sports will get Rwf7m from that and he will take Rwf23 million.

Nizeyimana comes from a footballing family. His older brothers Ismael Gikamba and Ibrahim Itangishaka play for Marines FC and Etincelles FC respectively while he is a cousin to Amavubi players like Haruna Niyonzima and Muhadjiri Hakizimana.

He started his football education in a youth team coached by Mungo Jitiada 'Vigoureux' in Rubavu and later joined Marines FC.

He later moved to Etincelles before playing for some of the top elite clubs in the country that include; Police FC, APR FC and Rayon Sports.

Zanaco Football Club was founded in 1985 and plays their matches at the Sunset Stadium.

The club holds seven Zambian Premier League titles (2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2012, 2016) and one National Cup, the team also played in the 2017 Champions' League group stage matches.

