Rwanda: Basketball - Rwanda to Face Egypt, Tunisia in Warm-Up Matches

8 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national basketball team will take on Egypt and Tunisia in warm-up matches as part of the preparations for the upcoming African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket) qualifiers.

The friendly matches will take place in Monastir, Tunisia between February 14 and 15.

Monastir is also the official venue where the Afrobasket qualifiers will be held, from February 17 to 21.

The Rwandan national team is expected to jet out to Tunisia on February 11.

The two warm-up matches will be part of Rwanda's final assessment before the Afrobasket competition starts,

"We hope that these warm-up matches will help in our preparation because we want to reach as far as possible in the tournament," Coach Henry Mwinuka said.

When the Afrobasket showpiece kicks off, Rwanda's first match will be against Mali on February 17.

In the second game, Rwanda will take on Nigeria on February 18, and will wind up their matches against South Sudan on February 19.

Full squad in camp:

Hubert Kabare Bugingo (IPRC-Huye), Steven Hagumintwari (Patriots), Kami Kabange (REG), Elie Kaje (REG), Dieudonne Ndizeye Ndayisaba (Patriots), Jean-Paul Ndoli (IPRC-Kigali) and Pascal Niyonkuru (APR)

Others are: Jean-Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza (REG), Marius Tresor Ntwari (APR),Sedar Sagamba (Patriots),Olivier Shyaka (REG), Sano Gasana (USA) US-based Kenneth Herbert Gasana and Ntore Habimana (Canada).

February 14 Rwanda vs Egypt

February 15 Rwanda vs Tunisia

