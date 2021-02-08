Somalia: Somali Leaders Fail to Agree On Election Process

The meeting between the federal government and regional states which was held days in Samareb, the capital of Galmudug has ended last night without agreement.

The main issues discussed included the Electoral Commissions, the Somaliland Electoral Commission, and the Gedo Regional Electoral Administration.

Information minister Osman Dubbe said the Federal Government has shown a lot of compromises and tried to convince regional leaders to accept a deal, but all efforts failed.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo left Samareb for Mogadishu after the meeting collapsed.