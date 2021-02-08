Somalia: Somali Leaders Fail to Agree On Election Process

6 February 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The meeting between the federal government and regional states which was held days in Samareb, the capital of Galmudug has ended last night without agreement.

The main issues discussed included the Electoral Commissions, the Somaliland Electoral Commission, and the Gedo Regional Electoral Administration.

Information minister Osman Dubbe said the Federal Government has shown a lot of compromises and tried to convince regional leaders to accept a deal, but all efforts failed.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo left Samareb for Mogadishu after the meeting collapsed.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.