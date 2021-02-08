Somalia: Farmaajo, Madobe Point Fingers At Each Other As Dhusamareb Polls Summit Collapses

Tobin Jones/AMISOM Photo/Flickr
A delegate casts her vote in the electoral process to choose members of parliament into Somalia's House of the People in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 6 December 2016.
6 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The consultative meeting between the federal government and federal members states has been concluded without an agreement on Friday in Dhusamareb city the headquarters of Galmudug state.

During a press conference, late last night in Dhusamareb Information Minister Osman Dubbe said federal government leaders made concessions on all contentious issues and blamed other stakeholders for rejecting the deal.

Dube also said the government had agreed to allow AMISOM police to observe the Gedo elections but declined to withdraw federal troops.

"The Government proposed that AMISOM police observe the elections in Gedo region but Madobe declined," Information Minister said.

President Farmaajo who has only three days left on his term is headed to Mogadishu and is expected to address both the lower house and upper of parliament.

On Friday international community reportedly warned against attempts by the leaders to quit the meeting without a consensus.

Jubbaland President Ahmed Islam Madobe on Saturday morning held a press conference and accused President Farmaajo president Farmaajo of blocking to resolving the Gedo issue and election stalemate.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

