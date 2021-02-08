Somalia: Farmaajo Blames Foreign Interference in Collapsed Poll Talks

Tobin Jones/AMISOM Photo/Flickr
A delegate casts her vote in the electoral process to choose members of parliament into Somalia's House of the People in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 6 December 2016.
6 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has accused foreign interference for lack of implementation of 17 September agreement.

Briefing the parliament on Saturday afternoon he emphasized that there is a hope for more meetings on the elections.

"I can tell you that there is foreign interference on the elections and the situation in Somalia," President Farmaajo.

"I will not mention who is more or less interfering in one region or another, but the fact is that there is foreign interference that's why are not able to strike a deal,"

He said that the government made concessions to reach an agreement election process.

He also signaled that the government was ready to implement the agreement reached in September 17 between the regional state leaders and the federal government.

President Farmaajo, his Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and regional state leaders alongside Mogadishi mayor Omar Filish failed to end a stalemate over election processes as after a three days consultative meeting in Dhusamareb in Galmudug State.

Farmaajo who four years term ends on February this year was to brief both lower house and the senators but senators were ordered to leave the chamber.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

More on This
Somalia Faces Constitutional Impasse
Somali Women Demand 30% Parliamentary Representation
Somali Leaders At Odds Over Holding Elections
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.