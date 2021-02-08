Somalia: Farmaajo Blames Foreign Interference in Collapsed Poll Talks

A delegate casts her vote in the electoral process to choose members of parliament into Somalia's House of the People in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 6 December 2016.

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has accused foreign interference for lack of implementation of 17 September agreement.

Briefing the parliament on Saturday afternoon he emphasized that there is a hope for more meetings on the elections.

"I can tell you that there is foreign interference on the elections and the situation in Somalia," President Farmaajo.

"I will not mention who is more or less interfering in one region or another, but the fact is that there is foreign interference that's why are not able to strike a deal,"

He said that the government made concessions to reach an agreement election process.

He also signaled that the government was ready to implement the agreement reached in September 17 between the regional state leaders and the federal government.

President Farmaajo, his Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and regional state leaders alongside Mogadishi mayor Omar Filish failed to end a stalemate over election processes as after a three days consultative meeting in Dhusamareb in Galmudug State.

Farmaajo who four years term ends on February this year was to brief both lower house and the senators but senators were ordered to leave the chamber.