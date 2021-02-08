Tanzania: Mwinyi Fires ZBC Boss

PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Mwinyi has revoked the appointment of Zanzibar Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Director General Mr Chande Omar citing inefficiency at the state broadcasting entity.

According to the Zanzibar government, a probe team that was formed came up with the report that categorically stated that inefficiency at ZBC was linked to inappropriate expenditures and recruitment of employees.

The Minister for Information, Youth, Culture, and Sports Ms Tabia Maulid Mwita told reporters here that Dr Mwinyi directed her to revoke the director general's appointment and also dissolve the ZBC board.

"We formed a team on 17th December, 2020 to investigate and find out reasons behind inefficiency at ZBC, and the Zanzibar Multiplex (ZMUX) Company operations. The findings proved management's failure," Ms Mwita said, promising further reforms and actions against corrupt executives. ZMUX was established to deal with decoder business.

The probe team findings included recruitment of unqualified workers (Form IV leavers, Form II dropouts and some even without certificates), misallocation of human resources such as broadcasters working as technicians) and lack of job description and working guidelines.

Other problems were dubious deals and ghost contracts, dilapidated buildings due to poor management, inappropriate and unapproved expenditures and loss of public money with two years without auditing; lack of records or deliberate loss of documents since 2013, when ZBC was born after the state radio and television were merged to form the corporation.

"It is because of these reasons that the president decided to revoke the appointment," the Minister said, adding that the government is committed to ensuring accountability is restored in all public offices.

In the ongoing reforms that are aimed at rebuilding accountability and discipline in public institutions, Dr Mwinyi has also made new appointments which included the appointment of Dr Ali Uki, a veteran journalist turned lawyer, as the new ZBC Board chairman.

Other appointees, with their position in bracket are Dr Mohamed Hafidh Khalfan (Board Chairman- Zanzibar Higher Education Loans Board (ZHELB); and Ms Khadija Shamte Mzee (Board Chairperson- Zanzibar Law Reform Commission).

Retired Col. Miraji Mussa Vuai from the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) is the chairperson- Special department (Isles forces)'s public service commission; Dr Estella Ngoma Hassan is the board chairperson of the People's Bank of Zanzibar (PBZ); and Dr Msafri Marijani is the new executive director, Mnazi Mmoja referral Hospital.

According to a press release signed by Eng. Zena Ahmed Said- Chief Secretary other appointment include of High Court Judges: Mr Haji Omar Haji, and Mr Ibrahim Mzee Ibrahim who until the new position was serving as the Director Public Prosecution (DPP).

The following people have been appointed in ministerial senior officers in charge of different ministries in Pemba Island: Presidential Office (Labour, Economy, and Investment) is Dr Fadhil Hassan Abdalla; Presidential Office (Constitution, Legal affairs, Public Service, and Good Governance)- Ms Halima Khamis Ali; and Presidential Office (Finance and Planning)- Mr Abdulwahab Said Abubakar.

Presidential Office (Regional administration, Local Government, and Special Department)- Mr Thabit Othman Abdalla; First Vice President Office- Mr Ahmed Abubakar Mohamedail; Second Vice President Office- Mr Ali Salim Matta; Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transport- Mr Ibrahim Saleh Juma; and Ministry of Tourism and Heritage- Ms Zuhura Mgeni Othman.

Ministry of Water, Energy, and Minerals- Eng. Suleiman Hamad Omar; Ministry of Health, Social welfare, Elders, Gender and Children- Mr Yakoub Mohamed Shoka; Ministry of Land and Housing- Mr Bakari Ali Bakari; Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries- Dr Salum Mohamed Hamza;

Ministry of Information, Youth, Culture and Sports- Mr Salum Ubwa Nassor; Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources, and Livestock- Mr Hakim Vuai Shein; Ministry of Trade and Industries development- Mr Ali Suleiman Abeid; and Ministry of Education and Vocational Training- Mr Mohamed Nassor Salim.