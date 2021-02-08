Tanzania: JPM Priorities Must Be Implemented - PM

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has instructed all ministries and public institutions to ensure they allocate budgets for implementing priorities directed by President John Magufuli during the 12th Parliament inauguration speech.

He said the government is ready and fully committed to ensure all sectors are improved in the next five years, adding that no mercy would be shown to any public official, who would delay implementing them.

The Premier made the remark in the Parliament on Friday, while winding up a discussion on the President's speech, where Members of the Parliament had an opportunity to debate as areas to prioritize in the government's next five years' development plan.

"The government would feature all the priorities set by President John Magufuli in the coming budgets and development plans, the aim is to improve service delivery and continue improving national development," he told the legislators.

Mr Majaliwa also spoke on the government's commitment to address challenges and suggestions raised by Members of the Parliament.

During the discussion, the legislators dwelt majorly on improving infrastructure, citing some as water supply in rural and urban areas, raising value of agricultural products, construction of industries and searching reliable markets for Tanzanians goods as well as advancing the education sector.

"The government has heard and received well all the views from Members of the Parliament, and indeed... they made valid observations, we shall work on them," assured the Premier.

Elaborating, he tasked the MPs to ensure plans put underway are achieved for the greater interest of the economic growth of the country, as well as improvement of the lives of the citizens.

Earlier, some ministers suggested how they would work on the concerns raised by the legislators in line with the President's speech on November 13, last year while inaugurating the 12th Parliament in Dodoma.

A case study, the Minister for Industry and Trade Geoffrey Mwambe narrated how he closely would work with the private sector for improved business and at the same time reinforce tax payment as a legal requirement.

"There has been a trend by Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) officials to rush and close shops of businessmen, who delay paying taxes, yet the Finance and Planning Minister Philip Mpango had instructed that no shop should be closed, unless with an approval from the TRA Commissioner General," he added.

On implementing the industrialization strategy, Mr Mwambe said his ministry was planning coming up with a campaign dubbed "Own Your Factory" that will encourage Tanzanians to invest in the industrial sector.

"Also the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (Tantrade) will work hard on finding markets for all local manufactured goods and raw materials," further said the Minister.

On his part, the Minister in the President's Office- Investment Prof Kitila Mkumbo said they will focus more on encouraging local and foreign investments, adding: "May I ask all local government councils and Members of the Parliament to continue providing a conducive investment climate that attracts investors in their geographical areas."

According to the Minister of State President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government Selemani Jafo in this coming financial year, his ministry with funds generated locally will supervise the construction of 185 Health Centres across the country.

"This is the new record that local government councils under (PORALG) are going to write in the 2020/21 financial year," he said.

On his part, the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Development Mashimba Ndaki said his ministry will work hard to end illegal fishing and enhance deep sea fishing that is capable of providing 300bn/- to State as revenue.

For the Ministry of Agriculture, the legislators were told that 179bn/- has been set aside to support research on proper seeds and add value in the agriculture sector.

Making the revelation, the ministry's Deputy Minister, Hussein Bashe said Tanzania has a potential demand of 371,000 tonnes of seeds, yet it is only capable of producing 76,000 tonnes.

"We import 11,000 tonnes of modern seeds and the government will continue maintaining protection of traditional seeds and develop hybrid seeds," he pointed out.

A total of 169 MPs had the opportunity to debate the motion, where majority of them commended President Magufuli for his dedicated efforts in improving the country's economy.