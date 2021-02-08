Tanzania: Minister Suspends Kinyerezi Power Project Engineer Over Outages

MINISTER of Energy Dr Mernard Kalemani has suspended Kinyerezi power plant engineer in Dar es Salaam for failure to manage the project to generate power to its maximum capacity.

In his Saturday's impromptu visit at the plant site located in Kinyerezi, Dar es Salaam, the Minister ordered the engineer and plant manager to explain why they failed to manage a contract warrant that requires a contractor to stay in the country for a period of two years, monitoring the project.

According to the Minister, the contractor was in the USA while the local project engineer was on his leave.

Meanwhile, Dr Kalemani directed the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy to form a special committee to probe the dual to establish if it was sabotage or not.

Dr Kalemani said due to the technical problems, one plant capable of producing 40MW at Kinyerezi I is not functioning while in Kinyerezi II there is a deficit of 13MW.

The Minister said the problem has caused power outages in some areas as he ordered the contractors to work day and nights and; in the weekend to ensure both Kinyerezi I and II plants generate power to their respective maximum capacities.