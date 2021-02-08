Tanzania: Support PWD in Digital World, Govt Urged

PEOPLE living with disabilities (PWD) in the country have called upon the government to intervene and address challenges blocking them from accessing digital platforms, saying it denies them equal chance of participation in economic and social activities.

This was said in Dar es Salaam, on Saturday during the launch of a report on digital readiness among Tanzanian NGOs working with People Living with Disabilities (PWDs).

"Disabled people face difficulties in using the Internet which is the main source of information and news and as a way of advertising business. We call for concerted efforts to rescue the situation," said Ms Aneth Isaya, the executive director of FUVIWATA, a non-governmental organization (NGO) focusing on helping deaf women.

Ms Isaya, who is also a deaf person, said the government should support PWDs to have access to Internet, computer and smartphones.

She said access to strong Internet will build their capacity to communicate with each other at distance, and enable them fully participate in economic activities.

"Electronic gadgets like computers and mobile phones will support PWDs to access Internet and acquire opportunities to improve in their participation in daily activities. They need these services if their lives are to be transformed," she insisted.

The director equally noted that efforts must also focus on supporting students with intellectual disabilities, hearing impairment, vision loss and related types of disability so that they follow educational courses through digital and audio libraries and other education resources through the internet services.

On her part, Happiness Mbise, a researcher from Meltores Professional said that their survey shows that NGOs focusing on disabled people have noted that such people are not competent in accessing and applying digital technology.

"Businesses are going online like network marketing, online advertisement which is the main source of markets, but sad enough PWDs are still in the blackout. We need efforts of promoting inclusion of disabled people if they are to take advantage of the emerging advantages," she added.

Ms Mbise further said a survey conducted in 17 NGOs focusing on the rights of disabled persons in Dar es Salaam and Iringa regions showed the people have no knowledge on online services like email addresses or computer sets.

Hence, she appealed to donors and well-wishers to support funding programmes, which focus on assisting disabled people to enable them reap benefits from the modern technologies.