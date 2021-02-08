Tanzania: Yanga Drill With African Sports for Mbeya Mission

PREMIER League leaders Young Africans are set to play a signal testing match against African Sports at Chamazi Complex in Dar es Salaam today.

The game slated to kick off at 7:00pm, will be used as a weighing platform for Yanga prior to their 19th round league match against Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya on Saturday next week.

Sokoine Stadium is among the difficult venues to collect maximum three points by many teams which parade in the elite league but in football, the end product is usually given after 90 minutes.

Until this juncture, Yanga remain the only unbeaten side in the top flight league as they fight hard to reclaim the title which they have missed for the past three seasons but, the splint is yet from over.

With 44 points in the pocket and at the summit of the table, the Jangwani Street based club have vowed to take each encounter as a final knowing in advance that getting three points is what matters most for them.

After Mbeya City tie, they will host Kagera Sugar and Mtibwa Sugar at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city for a possible six maximum points which if they manage to collect, will take them to over 50 points on the log.

Speaking ahead of the friendly tie, the club's Fans Engagement Officer Antonio Nugaz said it will give the coach an opportunity to see the balance in his squad.

"There are new players who have been signed during the mini transfer window while others have been promoted from the junior side as such, the only way to create good rhythm among them is the logic behind the friendly match," he said.

He added that the game is going to be great basing on the fact that African Sports are not a team to be taken for granted as they have assembled a competitive squad.

"They (African Sports) are among the teams fighting hard to earn Premier League promotion next season no wonder they sit at the summit in their group A of the First Division League (FDL)," Nugaz said.

He then named entrance fees as 5000/- and 3000/- while calling upon more Yanga fans to come at the venue and rally behind their team throughout the encounter.

The game is therefore going to be used as a testing platform for the newly signed Burundian striker Fiston Razak and domestic centre-back Dickson Job who joined the team in the mini transfer window.