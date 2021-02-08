Africa: MTV Africa Music Awards Called Off

A tweet by MTV Base Africa announcing the postponement of the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards.

The organizers of the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards announced on Thursday had been postponed.

The ceremony, popularly known as MAMAs, was to be held in the Ugandan capital Kampala, on February 20.

"MTV Base is postponing the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards. We will keep fans updated as we have more news," MTV Base Africa said on its official Twitter account.

MTV has however not given any reasons for the postponement.

The Kampala edition was set to be the first-ever live-streamed virtual MTV Africa Awards due to complications arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards were first held in 2008 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Uganda was set to be the first nation to host this annual event after Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya.

The event was to be virtually hosted by DJ Khaled from Miami with the programs set to air across the globe on MTV for the very first time.

The Grammy-winning record producer-and-rapper was to be joined by African emcees, who were to be based in Kampala.

Khaled, 45, had also received a nomination for Best International Act and is up against Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, Drake, Beyoncé, and Da Baby.

Other artists nominated, include Burna Boy, Calema, Diamond Platnumz, Master KG, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Wizkid, who will compete for Artist of the Year.

The MTV Africa Music Awards have recognized the talent of musicians, achievers, and personalities from across Africa, including 2Face Idibia, AKA, Anselmo Ralph, Big Nuz, Cassper Nyovest, Clarence Peters, Cabo Snoop, Davido, D'Banj, Diamond Platnumz, Flavour, Gangs of Ballet.

Others are HHP, Fally Ipupa, Liquideep, Lira, Lupita Nyong'o, Mafikizolo Nameless, P-Square, Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Toofan, Trevor Noah, Uhuru, Wahu, Wizkid, Yemi Alade and Zebra & Giraffe.