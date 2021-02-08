Africa: MTV Africa Music Awards Called Off

@MTVBaseAfrica/Twitter
A tweet by MTV Base Africa announcing the postponement of the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards.
6 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

The organizers of the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards announced on Thursday had been postponed.

The ceremony, popularly known as MAMAs, was to be held in the Ugandan capital Kampala, on February 20.

"MTV Base is postponing the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards. We will keep fans updated as we have more news," MTV Base Africa said on its official Twitter account.

MTV has however not given any reasons for the postponement.

The Kampala edition was set to be the first-ever live-streamed virtual MTV Africa Awards due to complications arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards were first held in 2008 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Uganda was set to be the first nation to host this annual event after Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya.

The event was to be virtually hosted by DJ Khaled from Miami with the programs set to air across the globe on MTV for the very first time.

The Grammy-winning record producer-and-rapper was to be joined by African emcees, who were to be based in Kampala.

Khaled, 45, had also received a nomination for Best International Act and is up against Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, Drake, Beyoncé, and Da Baby.

Other artists nominated, include Burna Boy, Calema, Diamond Platnumz, Master KG, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Wizkid, who will compete for Artist of the Year.

The MTV Africa Music Awards have recognized the talent of musicians, achievers, and personalities from across Africa, including 2Face Idibia, AKA, Anselmo Ralph, Big Nuz, Cassper Nyovest, Clarence Peters, Cabo Snoop, Davido, D'Banj, Diamond Platnumz, Flavour, Gangs of Ballet.

Others are HHP, Fally Ipupa, Liquideep, Lira, Lupita Nyong'o, Mafikizolo Nameless, P-Square, Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Toofan, Trevor Noah, Uhuru, Wahu, Wizkid, Yemi Alade and Zebra & Giraffe.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

More on This
No MAMAs No Cry - MTV Africa Music Awards Called Off
South Africa’s Master KG Wins MTV Europe Music Award
Six Top African Artists to Go Head-to-Head at MTV Music Awards
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.